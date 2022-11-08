Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of 13-year-old

A Tulsa man arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old has pleaded guilty after prosecutors filed a reduced charge.

Christian James Harrison, 20, admitted to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 22 shooting death of Brayden Walley, 13.

Harrison, Brayden and Brayden's older brother were arguing at a Parkview Terrace apartment unit located at 1615 W. 59th St. when the shooting occurred, according to police, quoting from witnesses.

Harrison, a member of the Seminole Nation, was arrested Dec. 28 outside a trailer in Locust Grove. A Tulsa federal grand jury later indicted him on charges of first-degree murder in Indian Country, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country, and a firearm charge related to the fatal shooting.

“Christian Harrison took the life of a 13-year-old boy,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Today, he has been held accountable for this terrible crime. My thoughts are with the child’s family and friends.

“Our children are meant to outlive us, not be struck down in senseless acts of violence. Law enforcement officials will continue to pursue justice for victims of violent crime to make our neighborhoods safer for all children.”

Brayden’s brother told police the night of the shooting he was arguing with a woman in an apartment there and kicked an air conditioner on his way out. Harrison, hearing the commotion, followed Brayden’s brother outside and argued with him, the indictment alleges.

Brayden’s brother said he walked across the street to speak with Brayden before the two returned to Harrison, who is alleged to have pulled out a gun.

“(Brayden’s brother) asked Harrison if he was going to use the gun instead of fight,” an FBI special agent wrote in a criminal complaint. “Harrison said ‘yes’ and shot approximately seven times.”

Harrison fled after Brayden was struck three times.

Harrison was charged in federal court because he is a member of the Seminole Nation and the crime occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.

Another woman, 24-year-old Mariah Lopez, was arrested in January on allegations that she lied to the FBI when questioned about the shooting.

A judge in October dismissed a criminal complaint filed against Lopez at the request of prosecutors.

Government officials requested the case be dismissed against Lopez “due to information learned by the government” after the criminal complaint was filed, “which show that dismissal on this complaint at this time is in the interests of justice.”