Man pleads guilty in 2020 fatal shooting at Tulsa motel

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with a fatal 2020 shooting.

Daijon Marque Welch, 26, faces a 13-year prison term under the terms of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Welch was arrested April 22, 2020, the same day Cameron Wilson, 26, was found shot to death at a Tulsa motel.

Police were dispatched about 8 p.m. to the Tulsa Inn & Suites, 8201 E. Skelly Drive, to a report of a disturbance, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in connection with Welch’s arrest.

The caller reported hearing “loud yelling and someone yelling ‘put your hands up,’ ” investigators stated in the affidavit. The witness also reported hearing an individual pleading to not be shot.

Officers found one man dead, later identified as Wilson, and another with gunshot wounds to the torso and face, who survived.

Responding officers spotted Welch and Lasha Walker, 25, on Memorial Drive after noticing they matched the descriptions of those who ran from the room. The room where the shooting occurred was rented in Walker’s name, too, according to the affidavit.

State first-degree murder charges against Welch were dismissed July 7 after he successfully challenged the state’s jurisdiction to prosecute him since he is a member of the Muscogee Nation and the crime occurred within the tribe’s reservation boundaries.

Federal prosecutors named Welch in a criminal complaint the same day state charges were dismissed.

In his written plea, Welch said he intentionally shot Wilson “multiple times, hitting him in the back, hip, chest and right hand.”

Prosecutors indicated in the plea agreement, which still requires judicial approval, that plea negotiations have been influenced in part on the government’s inability to locate other witnesses who were present at the time of the shooting.

Police said the shootings occurred when the group met to discuss the sale of marijuana.

