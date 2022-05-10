Man pleads guilty in 2019 Craig County stabbing death

A man jailed in connection with a 2019 Craig County fatal stabbing faces up to 35 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in Tulsa federal court.

Johnny Lee Arnold, 34, admitted to the August 2019 fatal stabbing of Christopher Boren, 28.

Boren’s body was found west of Ketchum and north of the Mayes County line, according to Tulsa World archives.

A plea agreement with prosecutors calls for Arnold to serve a prison term ranging from 25 years to 35 years.

A judge will determine at sentencing whether to formally accept the plea agreement and if so, where in the 25 year to 35 year prison term range Arnold should be sentenced.

In his plea agreement, Arnold admits to stabbing Boren “approximately 17 times with a knife” near a dirt road.

Both Arnold and Dale Eugene Warren, 65, were initially charged in state court in connection with the murder of Boren.

State first-degree murder charges were dropped against the pair after the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court McGirt ruling and state court rulings afterward determined that the state didn’t have jurisdiction in cases involving tribal members in much of eastern Oklahoma because their respective tribal reservations had never been disestablished by Congress.

Boren is described in court records as a member of the Cherokee Nation.

Federal prosecutors picked up the case in June, charging both Arnold and Warren with first-degree murder in Indian Country.

A federal criminal complaint filed in the case alleged Arnold stabbed Boren with a knife near where his body was later found.

“Arnold continued to stab Boren in the side and back,” the complaint says. “Boren ran from Arnold and Arnold chased Boren up the road. Arnold returned to the truck and Boren was left on the side of the road.”

Warren pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to a reduced charge of accessory after-the-fact to first-degree murder in Indian Country.

Warren’s plea agreement, should it be accepted by a judge, calls for the 65-year-old to serve a 10-year prison term.

