Man pleads guilty in 2019 Craig County stabbing death

State charges against Warren and Arnold were dismissed in Craig County District Court after both raised jurisdictional challenges in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.

Boren was a member of the Cherokee Nation and his death occurred within the Cherokee Nation reservation, factors which exclude the state from prosecuting Warren and Arnold under the McGirt ruling and subsequent state appellate court rulings.

A federal grand jury on June 8 indicted both Warren and Arnold on first degree murder in Indian Country.

During his plea hearing, Warren said Arnold first hit Boren in the head with a baseball bat before the pair drove away in a pickup truck, leaving Boren in a ditch.

Warren said he and Arnold returned to where Boren was shortly thereafter, claiming Arnold stabbed Boren in the stomach as soon as he exited the vehicle. Boren was unarmed, according to prosecutors.

Asked by Magistrate Judge Jodi Jayne if he ever notified police regarding Boren’s death, Warren replied that he did not.