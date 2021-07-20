Man pleads guilty in 2008 murder after conviction, sentence overturned

A man whose murder conviction and life prison sentence were overturned pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to the same 2008 murder in a plea deal that will net him 18 more years behind bars.

Jimmy Glenn Hendrix, 42, admitted to fatally shooting Jerrod Young, 26, in 2008 after his state conviction and sentence were overturned on jurisdictional grounds related to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt decision.

Specifically, Hendrix pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by use of a firearm while committing second-degree murder in Indian Country.

Hendrix’s sentencing date in Tulsa federal court is scheduled for Oct. 26, when a judge will decide whether to accept the plea agreement with the agreed-to punishment.

In addition to the prison term, Hendrix must also serve five years of post-custody supervision by the U.S. Probation Office.

A federal grand jury on May 3 indicted Hendrix on one count of knowingly using a firearm during a crime of violence in Indian Country that resulted in Young's death.

An affidavit submitted in support of an arrest warrant for Hendrix indicates that Young was found March 11, 2008, on the ground at the Brandywine Apartment complex, located in the 4000 block of South 130th East Avenue.