Man pleads guilty to federal charge after state murder conviction, life without parole sentence tossed

A Bixby man whose life without parole sentence was vacated on jurisdictional grounds pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge in Tulsa federal court in exchange for a 45-year prison sentence.
Kevin Tyler Foster, 35, admitted to second-degree murder in the 2018 killing of his stepfather, Rick Swan.
Foster, in a typed confession, described how he killed Swan after entering the barn where Swan was staying in his trailer.
“I opened the trailer door and shot Mr. Swan three times,” Foster wrote. “I then poured an incendiary liquid on Mr. Swan’s dead body and lit his body on fire.”
A grand jury indicted Foster in March on one count of first-degree murder in anticipation that the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals would vacate his state conviction and sentence after determining that Foster’s Cherokee Nation membership, coupled with the death's occurring within the tribe’s reservation, meant the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute him.
The appellate court did order Foster’s state conviction dismissed in July.
Prosecutors on Wednesday filed a reduced charge of second-degree murder against Foster in connection with Swan’s death. Should a judge accept the stipulated 45-year term, the original indictment will be dismissed at sentencing.
Foster is scheduled to be sentenced March 8.
He had been serving a no-parole life sentence in state prison since early 2020 after a Rogers County jury convicted him of first-degree murder, arson and desecration of a human corpse.
Swan’s body was found Nov. 15, 2018, inside a burned recreational vehicle that had been parked inside a barn east of Claremore.
Investigators determined that he had been shot to death.
On the day Swan was killed, he and Foster were set to be in court regarding a civil lawsuit brought by Foster over money left in the estate of Swan’s wife and Foster’s mother, who died in 2016.