Man pleads guilty to federal charge after state murder conviction, life without parole sentence tossed

A Bixby man whose life without parole sentence was vacated on jurisdictional grounds pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge in Tulsa federal court in exchange for a 45-year prison sentence.

Kevin Tyler Foster, 35, admitted to second-degree murder in the 2018 killing of his stepfather, Rick Swan.

Foster, in a typed confession, described how he killed Swan after entering the barn where Swan was staying in his trailer.

“I opened the trailer door and shot Mr. Swan three times,” Foster wrote. “I then poured an incendiary liquid on Mr. Swan’s dead body and lit his body on fire.”

A grand jury indicted Foster in March on one count of first-degree murder in anticipation that the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals would vacate his state conviction and sentence after determining that Foster’s Cherokee Nation membership, coupled with the death's occurring within the tribe’s reservation, meant the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute him.

The appellate court did order Foster’s state conviction dismissed in July.