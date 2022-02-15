Man paralyzed by injuries at 2020 rally sues city of Tulsa, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and pickup driver

A man who fell from an overpass and was paralyzed during a 2020 Black Lives Matter march in Tulsa is suing the city of Tulsa, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and others in a federal lawsuit.
Thomas “Ryan” Knight, 34, blames the city, the OHP, the unidentified driver of a pickup pulling a horse trailer and others for creating the situation that led to his injuries.
Knight was participating in a Black Lives Matter march on May 31, 2020, when he fell about 20 feet from an Interstate 244 overpass near downtown. Knight broke multiple spinal bones and is now paralyzed from the waist down, according to the lawsuit.
Knight, in his complaint filed Monday in Tulsa federal court, alleges actions taken by the Tulsa Police Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and employees of both agencies led to Knight’s fall.
“But for the deliberate indifference of the TPD, OHP and their employees, plaintiff would have never been placed in the dangerous situation on I-244 and ultimately knocked off the overpass,” Knight’s lawsuit claims.
The lawsuit also blames the “negligence” of an unidentified pickup driver for helping to cause the circumstances that led to Knight's fall from the overpass.
Knight was among hundreds who marched during a Black Lives Matter rally in Tulsa’s Greenwood district following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer just days earlier.
As the father of a multiracial family, Knight “was compelled to attend the rally, not only to stand up for what he believed in, but also to stand up for a better future for his children,” according to the lawsuit.
The march was to start near Vernon AME Church and travel to John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park near Elgin Avenue and I-244.
But the lawsuit claims that as marchers approached the park, Tulsa police officers funneled the overflow crowd onto the nearby I-244 entrance ramp.
The lawsuit blames the Police Department for “creating the situation” that placed rally goers in “direct and imminent danger by directing the crowd onto I-244."
Knight and others were on I-244 when a pickup pulling a horse trailer attempted to drive through the group.
The lawsuit blames the OHP for allowing the pickup to pass through a barricade on the highway and approach rallygoers.
As the truck approached the group, publicly available video taken of the scene shows the vehicle creeping slowly through the crowd on the highway after another vehicle is permitted to pass.
Moments later, the pickup came to a slow-roll stop as the front end bounced up and down, with protesters beating their fists on the vehicle’s windows.
Witnesses reported seeing the pickup driver placing a handgun on the dash of the vehicle as rallygoers began to throw objects at the pickup and trailer.
“At that point, the crowd attempted to disperse, causing it to move away from the travel lanes,” according to the complaint. “As a result, Plaintiff was knocked off the overpass and fell more than 20 feet to a city street below."
After passing through the crowd, the pickup drove on toward another group of troopers who instructed the driver to meet them at another location to get him away from “agitated” protesters, an OHP spokesperson said at the time.
The civil complaint alleges that the pickup driver, who has yet to be publicly identified, was negligent when he brandished the firearm.
Knight claims that the OHP never responded to his request for copies of records related to the rally despite its spokesperson's saying earlier that it investigated the incident involving the pickup and horse trailer.
Meanwhile, the lawsuit claims that TPD’s policy and procedure manual is silent on how its officers should handle civil demonstrations.
“Because there is no relevant policy, there is no possible way that TPD officers could receive appropriate training on these issues,” the complaint says.
In addition to suing the city of Tulsa, the complaint is filed against TPD Chief Wendell Franklin and 15 unidentified TPD officers.
The lawsuit also names former Oklahoma Department of Highway Safety Commissioner John Skully, 15 unidentified OHP troopers and an OHP administrator.
The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of damages in excess of $75,000.
The city of Tulsa and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, through public information staff at both entities, declined to comment. A city spokeswoman said the city of Tulsa doesn't comment publicly on pending litigation, a practice also typical of the state agency.