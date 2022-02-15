Man paralyzed by injuries at 2020 rally sues city of Tulsa, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and pickup driver

A man who fell from an overpass and was paralyzed during a 2020 Black Lives Matter march in Tulsa is suing the city of Tulsa, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and others in a federal lawsuit.

Thomas “Ryan” Knight, 34, blames the city, the OHP, the unidentified driver of a pickup pulling a horse trailer and others for creating the situation that led to his injuries.

Knight was participating in a Black Lives Matter march on May 31, 2020, when he fell about 20 feet from an Interstate 244 overpass near downtown. Knight broke multiple spinal bones and is now paralyzed from the waist down, according to the lawsuit.

Knight, in his complaint filed Monday in Tulsa federal court, alleges actions taken by the Tulsa Police Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and employees of both agencies led to Knight’s fall.

“But for the deliberate indifference of the TPD, OHP and their employees, plaintiff would have never been placed in the dangerous situation on I-244 and ultimately knocked off the overpass,” Knight’s lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit also blames the “negligence” of an unidentified pickup driver for helping to cause the circumstances that led to Knight's fall from the overpass.