Man paralyzed after injuries at 2020 rally sues city, OHP and pickup driver

A man who fell from a bridge and was paralyzed during a 2020 Black Lives Matter march in Tulsa is suing the city of Tulsa, the Highway Patrol and others in a federal lawsuit.
Thomas “Ryan” Knight, 34, blames the city, the OHP, the unidentified driver of a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer and others for creating the situation that led to his injuries.
Knight was attending a Black Lives Matter rally May 31, 2020, when he fell about 20 feet from an Interstate 244 overpass near downtown. Knight broke multiple spinal bones during his fall and is now paralyzed from the waist down, according to the lawsuit.
Knight, in his complaint filed Monday in Tulsa federal court, alleges actions taken by Tulsa Police, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and employees of both agencies during the rally led to Knight’s fall.
“But for the deliberate indifference of the TPD, OHP and their employees, plaintiff would have never been placed in the dangerous situation on I-244 and ultimately knocked off the overpass,” Knight’s lawsuit claims.
The lawsuit also blames the “negligence” of an unidentified pickup truck driver for helping to cause Knight to fall from the overpass.
Knight was among hundreds who marched during a Black Lives Matter rally held in Tulsa’s Greenwood district following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer just days earlier.
As a father of a multiracial family, Knight “was compelled to attend the rally, not only to stand up for what he believed in, but also to stand up for a better future for his children,” according to the lawsuit.
The rally was to start near Vernon AME Church and travel to John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park near North Elgin Avenue and I-244.
But the lawsuit claims as marchers approached the park, TPD funneled the overflow crowd onto the I-244 entrance ramp.
The lawsuit blames TPD for “creating the situation” that placed rally goers in “direct and imminent danger by directing the crowd onto I-244."
Knight and others were on I-244 when a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer attempted to drive through the group.
The lawsuit blames the OHP for allowing the pickup truck to pass through a barricade on the highway and approach rallygoers.
As the truck approached the group, publicly available video taken of the scene shows the vehicle creeping slowly through the crowd on the highway after another vehicle is permitted to pass.
Moments later, the truck came to a slow-roll stop as the front end bounced up and down, with protesters beating their fists on the vehicle’s windows.
Witnesses reported seeing the pickup driver placing a handgun on the dash of the vehicle as rallygoers began to throw objects at the pickup and trailer.
“At that point, the crowd attempted to disperse, causing it to move away from the travel lanes,” according to the complaint. “As a result, Plaintiff was knocked off the overpass and fell more than 20 feet to a city street below."
After passing through the crowd, the pickup drove on toward another group of troopers who instructed the driver to meet them at another location to get him away from “agitated” protesters, an OHP spokesperson said at the time.
The civil complaint alleges the pickup driver, who has yet to be publicly identified, was negligent when he brandished the firearm.
Knight claims the OHP never responded to his request for copies of records related to the rally despite its spokesperson saying earlier that it investigated the incident involving the pickup and horse trailer.
Meanwhile, the lawsuit claims TPD’s policy and procedure manual is silent on how its officers should handle civil demonstrations.
“Because there is no relevant policy, there is no possible way that TPD officers could receive appropriate training on these issues,” according to the complaint.
In addition to suing the city of Tulsa, the complaint names TPD Chief Wendell Franklin along with 15 unidentified TPD officers.
The lawsuit also names former Oklahoma Department of Highway Safety Commissioner John Skully, 15 unidentified members of the OHP and an OHP administrator.
The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of damages in excess of $75,000.
The city of Tulsa did not respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for Oklahoma Highway Patrol declined to comment.
Both typically do not comment publicly on pending litigation.