Man paralyzed after injuries at 2020 rally sues city of Tulsa, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and pickup driver

A man who fell from a bridge and was paralyzed during a 2020 Black Lives Matter march in Tulsa is suing the city of Tulsa, the Highway Patrol and others in a federal lawsuit.

Thomas “Ryan” Knight, 34, blames the city, the OHP, the unidentified driver of a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer and others for creating the situation that led to his injuries.

Knight was attending a Black Lives Matter rally May 31, 2020, when he fell about 20 feet from an Interstate 244 overpass near downtown. Knight broke multiple spinal bones during his fall and is now paralyzed from the waist down, according to the lawsuit.

Knight, in his complaint filed Monday in Tulsa federal court, alleges actions taken by Tulsa Police, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and employees of both agencies during the rally led to Knight’s fall.

“But for the deliberate indifference of the TPD, OHP and their employees, plaintiff would have never been placed in the dangerous situation on I-244 and ultimately knocked off the overpass,” Knight’s lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit also blames the “negligence” of an unidentified pickup truck driver for helping to cause Knight to fall from the overpass.