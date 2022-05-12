Man now faces federal charges in case of woman in her 70s who was tied up, beaten, sexually assaulted

A man initially charged in state court in connection with the brutal May 4 sexual assault of a woman in her 70s now faces similar charges in federal court.

Elga Eugene Harper, 40, was charged by criminal complaint Thursday in Tulsa federal court with kidnapping in Indian Country, aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat in Indian Country, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country, records show.

An affidavit filed in connection with the complaint claims that the federal charges were filed one day after law enforcement confirmed that Harper is a member of the Choctaw Nation.

Major crimes occurring within a tribal reservation and involving a member of an American Indian tribe fall under federal or tribal criminal jurisdiction in Oklahoma.

The assault, which occurred around 2 p.m. May 4 at the woman's home in the area of 51st Street and Memorial Drive, which is within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation reservation, according to the affidavit.

State prosecutors filed rape, kidnapping, robbery, and assault and battery by means likely to produce death charges against Harper one day after the assault and before he was in custody.

Harper was arrested Tuesday.

The woman told police Harper, who was her handyman, attacked her after she let him in her home to use the bathroom.

During the assault, the woman’s skull and forehead were “split” open after her hands and ankles were bound with rope, according to the affidavit.

At some point, Harper placed the woman on a bed and began strangling her, causing her to nearly black out, the affidavit alleges.

He left the residence after offering to walk the woman’s dogs, the affidavit says.

The woman called 911 at 6:16 p.m., records show.

She continues to receive medical treatment for extensive injuries to her head, neck, arms, hands, legs and other parts of her body, according to the affidavit.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections records show that Harper is on probation in Pontotoc County for 2016 felony convictions for first-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle and escape after arrest. He also has Colorado convictions for first-degree burglary, possession of stolen property and escape from jail, according to DOC records.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.