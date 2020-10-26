Man named in 2013 cold case transported to Tulsa from Texas prison to face murder charge

Police reported in a probable cause affidavit that Bishop had a shotgun with him in a vehicle and that he and another man, Christopher Teter, discussed robbing Gragg of his narcotics. An unidentified witness who was driving Bishop and Teter that day alleged hearing a gunshot after Bishop and Teter got out of the vehicle upon seeing Gragg driving in his own vehicle.

The witness claimed that Bishop said "I shot him" before they went to another person's apartment and later Bishop's residence, which was near Gragg's.

Teter took his own life following a chase with police in December 2013, about three months after Gragg's death. Authorities said then that the chase occurred after Teter, 20, was named a "Most Wanted" fugitive over multiple drug cases.

After Teter's death, a detective said Teter had been looked at as a possible suspect in an unrelated kidnapping and torture case.

Police said this year that it took several years before they compiled enough information pointing to Bishop's possible involvement in Gragg's death.