Man linked to fatal vehicular collision named in federal criminal complaint

A 53-year-old Tulsa man jailed in connection with a fatal vehicular collision is the latest case with tribal links that has ended up in federal court.
Redex Lester Jr.’s blood alcohol concentration was nearly three times the legal limit when a 2001 GMC Sierra he allegedly was driving May 25 collided with another vehicle in the 5900 block of South Lewis Avenue, triggering a four-vehicle collision, according to court documents.
A passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the collision, Wayne Thomas, died three days later, according to an affidavit filed in support of a warrant for Lester’s arrest on manslaughter in Indian Country charges.
The criminal complaint filed Friday in Tulsa federal court and unsealed Monday alleges Lester was illegally under the influence at the time of the collision, according to a Tulsa Police Department laboratory analysis of his blood following the accident.
Witnesses reported seeing the black-maroon GMC Sierra spin out of control from the northbound side of South Lewis Avenue into the oncoming lane of traffic, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by the FBI in support of the arrest warrant.
A Tulsa police officer who responded to the crash reported seeing Lester walking around a nearby fast food restaurant “in a staggered fashion,” according to the FBI affidavit.
Lester initially told investigators that his wife was driving the vehicle and she had since left the scene, according to the affidavit.
Lester later recanted that his wife was involved, saying he was not thinking right due to “being in and out of consciousness," the affidavit states.
Lester was charged in federal court rather than state court because he is a member of the Cherokee Nation and the offense occurred within the historic boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
A July 9 Supreme Court ruling in a case filed by Jimcy McGirt found that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation boundaries dating to the 1860s had never been disestablished by Congress. The result of the ruling means crimes occurring within the 11-county boundary footprint of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation cannot be tried in state court if an American Indian is involved.
Rather, the cases are now being tried in federal or tribal court, depending on the severity of the alleged crime.
Lester made an initial appearance to the complaint Monday afternoon in Tulsa federal court.
