Man linked to fatal vehicular collision named in federal criminal complaint

A 53-year-old Tulsa man jailed in connection with a fatal vehicular collision is the latest case with tribal links that has ended up in federal court.

Redex Lester Jr.’s blood alcohol concentration was nearly three times the legal limit when a 2001 GMC Sierra he allegedly was driving May 25 collided with another vehicle in the 5900 block of South Lewis Avenue, triggering a four-vehicle collision, according to court documents.

A passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the collision, Wayne Thomas, died three days later, according to an affidavit filed in support of a warrant for Lester’s arrest on manslaughter in Indian Country charges.

The criminal complaint filed Friday in Tulsa federal court and unsealed Monday alleges Lester was illegally under the influence at the time of the collision, according to a Tulsa Police Department laboratory analysis of his blood following the accident.

Witnesses reported seeing the black-maroon GMC Sierra spin out of control from the northbound side of South Lewis Avenue into the oncoming lane of traffic, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by the FBI in support of the arrest warrant.