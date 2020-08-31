Man linked to fatal Tulsa crash named in federal criminal complaint

The case of a 53-year-old Tulsa man who is jailed in connection with a fatal collision is the latest case that has ended up in federal court because of tribal links.
Redex Lester Jr.’s blood-alcohol concentration was nearly three times the legal limit when a 2001 GMC Sierra he allegedly was driving May 25 collided with another vehicle in the 5900 block of South Lewis Avenue, triggering a four-vehicle collision, according to court documents.
A passenger in one of the vehicles, Wayne Thomas, died three days later from injuries he received in the crash, according to an affidavit filed in support of a warrant for Lester’s arrest on a criminal complaint of manslaughter in Indian Country.
The complaint filed Friday in Tulsa federal court and unsealed Monday alleges that Lester was under the influence at the time of the collision, according to a Tulsa Police Department laboratory analysis of his blood following the crash.
Witnesses reported seeing the GMC Sierra spin out of control from the northbound side of Lewis Avenue into an oncoming lane of traffic, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by the FBI in support of the arrest warrant.
A Tulsa police officer who responded to the crash reported seeing Lester walking around a nearby fast food restaurant “in a staggered fashion,” according to the FBI affidavit.
Lester initially told investigators that his wife was driving the vehicle and that she had left the scene, according to the affidavit.
Lester later recanted that his wife was involved, saying he was not thinking right due to “being in and out of consciousness," the affidavit states.
He was charged in federal court rather than state court because he is a member of the Cherokee Nation and the offense occurred within the historic boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
A July 9 Supreme Court ruling in a case filed by Jimcy McGirt found that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation boundaries dating to the 1860s were never disestablished by Congress. The ruling means crimes occurring within the 11-county footprint of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation cannot be tried in state court if an American Indian is involved.
Rather, the cases are now being tried in federal or tribal court, depending on the severity of the alleged crime.
Lester made an initial appearance in Tulsa federal court Monday afternoon.
Curtis Killman
918-581-8471
Twitter: @loucardfan61