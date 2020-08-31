Man linked to fatal Tulsa crash named in federal criminal complaint

The case of a 53-year-old Tulsa man who is jailed in connection with a fatal collision is the latest case that has ended up in federal court because of tribal links.

Redex Lester Jr.’s blood-alcohol concentration was nearly three times the legal limit when a 2001 GMC Sierra he allegedly was driving May 25 collided with another vehicle in the 5900 block of South Lewis Avenue, triggering a four-vehicle collision, according to court documents.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, Wayne Thomas, died three days later from injuries he received in the crash, according to an affidavit filed in support of a warrant for Lester’s arrest on a criminal complaint of manslaughter in Indian Country.

The complaint filed Friday in Tulsa federal court and unsealed Monday alleges that Lester was under the influence at the time of the collision, according to a Tulsa Police Department laboratory analysis of his blood following the crash.

Witnesses reported seeing the GMC Sierra spin out of control from the northbound side of Lewis Avenue into an oncoming lane of traffic, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by the FBI in support of the arrest warrant.