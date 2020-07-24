A Norfolk, Virginia, man was arraigned Friday on federal cyberstalking charges linked to a series of threatening emails and voicemails sent to Mayor G.T. Bynum and his family regarding President Donald Trump’s June campaign rally in Tulsa.
Adam Maxwell Donn, 40, appeared by video for an initial arraignment in Tulsa federal court following his arrest July 17 in Virginia on a probable cause warrant.
Donn waived a preliminary hearing during the arraignment. A magistrate presiding over the hearing permitted Donn to remain free on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
The magistrate restricted Donn’s travel to within the Eastern District of Virginia, where he lives, and the Eastern and Western federal court judicial districts in Oklahoma, the latter of which where his attorney is located. Tulsa federal court is located in the Northern federal judicial district.
Donn is not permitted to contact Bynum or his family.
Donn is alleged to have sent 44 emails and 14 voicemail messages to Bynum and his family between June 11 and June 22.
The affidavit from an FBI special agent filed in connection with the arrest warrant alleges Donn sent the communications to “harass, annoy, threaten and intimidate” the mayor and his family.
“All these messages appeared to be attempts to harass and intimidate Mayor G.T. Bynum into canceling the presidential rally that was scheduled on June 20, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. by causing him and his family emotional distress,” the affidavit states.
Among the allegations, Donn is alleged to have:
• Sent Bynum’s wife a voicemail that asked about her address “before his guys made a delivery.”
• Asked his wife if she would be home so Donn could meet her at her house.
• Threatened to publish the Bynum family’s home address and personal information on the internet, including his children’s cellphone numbers and social media accounts.
Many of the other emails sent to Bynum included disparaging remarks about him and his wife, wishing Bynum and his family would contract COVID-19, and criticizing him regarding the Trump rally.
The affidavit also alleged that Donn masqueraded as the mayor’s wife and sent emails to her colleagues via her business website. In those emails, he allegedly stated that recipients should send the messages on to the mayor’s wife, and if they didn’t, he would show up at their office. The emails also stated that he had COVID and would come visit.
Cyberstalking carries a maximum term upon conviction of five years in prison and three years supervised release. The maximum fine is $250,000.
A criminal complaint is a temporary charge alleging a violation of law. For the case to proceed to trial, the United States must present the charge to a federal grand jury within 30 days. Once a grand jury returns an indictment, a defendant has a right to a jury trial at which the United States would have the burden of proving the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.