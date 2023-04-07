A man was killed when he was shot in the head in a residential area of north Tulsa on Friday.

Police said a person who had been involved in the dispute that led to the shooting called 911 at 5:12 p.m. to report the shooting near Apache Street and Madison Avenue.

Officers arrived six minutes later and found the victim, who was in his mid-20s, shot in the head, police at the scene said.

A suspect, a man who is around 40, has been taken into custody, police said.