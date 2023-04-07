A man was killed when he was shot in the head in a residential area of north Tulsa on Friday.
Police said a person who had been involved in the dispute that led to the shooting called 911 at 5:12 p.m. to report the shooting near Apache Street and Madison Avenue.
Officers arrived six minutes later and found the victim, who was in his mid-20s, shot in the head, police at the scene said.
A suspect, a man who is around 40, has been taken into custody, police said.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Olivia McCourry
Staff Writer
As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.