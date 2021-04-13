Man killed in south Tulsa shooting now identified

Investigators continue to search for information after a man was killed while apparently riding his bicycle at a south Tulsa apartment complex on Monday.

Maurice Burgess, 36, was found with at least one gunshot wound near the entrance to the Waterstone apartments at 1054 E. 57th Place about 8 p.m. He died at a hospital that evening, police said.

Burgess is the 13th homicide victim in Tulsa this year. Homicide detective Lt. Brandon Watkins said investigators haven't found any witnesses and that surveillance cameras in the area captured only bits and pieces of the exchange.

At least two shots were fired, police at the scene said Monday.

Watkins said Burgess did not live at the complex but stayed at other residences in the area.

Anyone with information about his killing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

