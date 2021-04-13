Man killed in south Tulsa shooting identified

Investigators continue to search for information after a man was apparently killed while riding his bicycle at a south Tulsa apartment complex on Monday.

Maurice Burgess, 36, was found suffering at least one gunshot wound near the entrance to the Waterstone apartments at 1054 E. 57th Place about 8 p.m. He later died at a hospital, police said.

Burgess is the 13th homicide victim in Tulsa this year, and the case is sure to be tough. Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said investigators haven't found any witnesses, and surveillance cameras at the complex captured only bits and pieces of the exchange.

At least two shots were fired, police at the scene said Monday.

Watkins said Burgess did not live at the complex, but stayed at other residences in the area.

Anyone with information on his killing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

