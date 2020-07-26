A man was killed in a shooting at a north Tulsa apartment complex late Saturday.
Rodrick Adkins, 41, was dead when officers arrived at the Comanche Park complex, 3602 N. Quaker Ave., about 9:25 p.m., police reported.
Detectives were still investigating the shooting Sunday but had not released more information.
Anyone with information about the killing may contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.
The homicide tip line may also be reached at 918-798-8477, and emails may be sent to homicide@cityoftulsa.org.