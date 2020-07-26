A man was killed in a shooting at a north Tulsa apartment complex late Saturday.
Rodrick Adkins, 41, was dead when officers arrived at the Comanche Park complex, 3602 N. Quaker Ave., about 9:25 p.m., police reported.
Detectives were still investigating the shooting Sunday but had not released more information.
They asked for help from the public in solving that homicide as well as another that happened Saturday evening, in addition to two other shootings that were not fatal.
The other homicide occurred about 6:30 p.m. Saturday outside a house in the 18500 block of East First Street. Someone in a vehicle opened fire, fatally shooting a man whose name still had not been released Sunday.
A teenager was shot — not fatally — at Tulsa Raceway Park, 3101 N. Garnett Road, shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, police reported. The 17-year-old victim had a gunshot wound that went through his abdomen.
Police said he was conscious and alert but refused to say what happened. However, surveillance video showed a large fight breaking out before someone pulled a gun and shot the teen, police reported.
Also about 9 p.m. Saturday, someone fired multiple shots into the back of a house in the area of 1200 N. Granite Ave. One round went through the rear wall, through the kitchen and living room before entering a bedroom, and each of those rooms had a family member in it at the time, police reported. No one was struck by the bullet.
Anyone with information about any of the shootings may contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.
The homicide tip line may also be reached at 918-798-8477, and emails may be sent to homicide@cityoftulsa.org.