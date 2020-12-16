Man killed in north Tulsa shooting; another shooting reported in south Tulsa

A man was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a north Tulsa house Wednesday evening, police said.

The shooting in the 4900 block of North Garrison Place was reported about 7 p.m., Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

No information about the shooter was available Wednesday night, but detectives were interviewing witnesses, he said.

Another shooting occurred about an hour earlier at an apartment complex in south Tulsa.

The victim in that shooting, at the Waterstone Apartments near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, reportedly was taken to a hospital. A witness reported hearing about half a dozen shots about 6 p.m.

It was not known whether the two shootings are connected.