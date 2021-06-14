 Skip to main content
Man killed, family member injured in north Tulsa shooting
  • Updated
A man was killed and his family member was critically injured in a shooting in north Tulsa late Friday. 

Officers responded to calls of shots heard about 11:15 p.m. in the area of 2900 North New Haven Avenue and found evidence denoting a crime scene. They were also notified that two gunshot victims had been dropped off at a hospital, Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said. 

One victim, identified as 24-year-old Donavan Wimberly, died while being taken to another hospital. One of his family members remains hospitalized in critical condition, Watkins said. 

No arrests have been made, but detectives don't believe the shooting was domestic-related or that the two shot each other, Watkins said. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

