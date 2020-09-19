 Skip to main content
Man killed, another wounded after shooting outside Tulsa apartment early Saturday

Investigation

Tulsa police are investigating a shooting at an apartment that led to death of a man and wounding of another early Saturday.

The reported shooting, police said, occurred about 4 a.m. at the Edenwood Apartments in the 2100 block of north Hartford Avenue.

Investigators indicated that an unidentified man died after being shot. Another man, a target in the shooting, was taken to an area hospital to treat a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police believe the man killed in Tulsa's 59th homicide of 2020, was a suspect in the shooting.

