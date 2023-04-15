A man has been injured following a shooting at Fassler Hall in downtown Tulsa Saturday morning, Tulsa Police report.

Officers responded to the incident at 304 S. Elgin at approximately 1:25 a.m., police say in a Facebook post.

Police say there was a large crowd around the victim when they arrived calling it a "chaotic scene".

Police say the crowd was uncooperative and confrontational with emergency personnel making it difficult to render aid to the victim. Another crowd across the street was also uncooperative. Officers were eventually able to get the scene under control for the crime scene unit.

Police were able to obtain footage of the incident and say a video shows a group of males begin to fight outside the bar. Police say an unknown black male then runs in and pulls out a pistol. When two other black males rush the male with the gun, a shot is fired and hits the victim.

As the suspect tries to flee, he was assaulted by several individuals. The suspect escaped when officers arrived on scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was rushed into surgery for a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police say the victim is reportedly in stable condition at this time.

Police are still investigating and are seeking help to identify the suspect. Anyone with information on the suspect is advised to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.