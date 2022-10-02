 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking

Man injured in North Tulsa shooting Sunday afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0

Law enforcement are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in North Tulsa Sunday afternoon. 

Tulsa County Sherriff's Office got the call around 1:55 p.m. that a man had been shot in the area of E. 52nd St. N and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Officers say that the victim was shot in the foot and then went to the New Hope Baptist Church, located at 5236 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., looking for help when parishioners called the police.

Officers say the victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. They say he is not being cooperative.

Officers have not identified a suspect at this time. 

