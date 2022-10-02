Man injured in North Tulsa shooting Sunday afternoon

Tulsa County Sherriff's Office got the call around 1:55 p.m. that a man had been shot in the area of E. 52nd St. N and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Officers say that the victim was shot in the foot and then went to the New Hope Baptist Church, located at 5236 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., looking for help when parishioners called the police.