Man indicted in August shooting outside Rodeo Nightclub
  • Updated
Rodeo Nightclub.JPG

Rodeo Nightclub sits off of Mingo Road between 41st and 51st streets. 

 Google Earth

A federal grand jury indicted a 21-year-old Tulsa man this week in a shooting that reportedly injured a security guard outside a country nightclub. 

Jaden Perez allegedly punched a security guard near an exit door of Rodeo Nightclub at closing time Aug. 21 and later returned to shoot toward guards and bystanders after being escorted to a car, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma.

At least one guard returned fire, striking Perez, who fled on foot before being picked up in the car by his friends, the release states. 

A guard was apparently grazed by a bullet during the shooting and experienced bruising and redness to the left side of his chest. 

A Tulsa police officer stopped the car in the area of 4800 S. Memorial Drive and found Perez suffering gunshot wounds. He was treated at a hospital. 

Officers allegedly found a .45 caliber pistol and Glock 19 handgun in the car during the traffic stop and also recovered spent .45 caliber bullet casings from the nightclub’s parking lot where Perez was seen running, the release states.  They also found a Taurus 9mm pistol, and surveillance video reportedly shows Perez possibly drop something in the area where the gun was found.

Perez, a Muscogee Nation citizen, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country and carrying, using, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, the release states. 

If convicted of the first count, Perez faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. If convicted of the second, he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison to run consecutively to any other sentence, according to the release.  

Rodeo Nightclub sits off of Mingo Road between 41st and 51st Streets and offers country, club and line dancing for those 18 and up. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

