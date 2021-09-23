Man indicted in August shooting outside Rodeo Nightclub

A federal grand jury indicted a 21-year-old Tulsa man this week in a shooting that reportedly injured a security guard outside a country nightclub.

Jaden Perez allegedly punched a security guard near an exit door of Rodeo Nightclub at closing time Aug. 21 and later returned to shoot toward guards and bystanders after being escorted to a car, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma.

At least one guard returned fire, striking Perez, who fled on foot before being picked up in the car by his friends, the release states.

A guard was apparently grazed by a bullet during the shooting and experienced bruising and redness to the left side of his chest.

A Tulsa police officer stopped the car in the area of 4800 S. Memorial Drive and found Perez suffering gunshot wounds. He was treated at a hospital.

Officers allegedly found a .45 caliber pistol and Glock 19 handgun in the car during the traffic stop and also recovered spent .45 caliber bullet casings from the nightclub’s parking lot where Perez was seen running, the release states. They also found a Taurus 9mm pistol, and surveillance video reportedly shows Perez possibly drop something in the area where the gun was found.