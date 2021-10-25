Man in ICU after assault over alleged line-cutting at festival, Tulsa police say

A man who allegedly was involved in a physical altercation while lined up outside the Oktoberfest festival has been arrested on a complaint of aggravated assault, according to Tulsa police.

Officers responded around 12:45 a.m. Saturday to 2000 S. Jackson Ave., where witnesses said an altercation began over someone cutting in line.

According to a police statement, witnesses told officers a man later identified as Bryce Eitel, 26, was seen punching another man in the face. Eitel, described as 6-foot-2 and 280 pounds, allegedly continued to strike the man after he had been knocked to the pavement.

Witnesses reported pulling Eitel off the other man to detain him for officers. Among bystanders was a registered nurse who began CPR before first responders arrived to transport the assault victim; he was listed in a local hospital ICU in critical condition.

Officers arrested Eitel on a complaint of aggravated assault and battery.

"If the victim's condition changes, charges could be modified," Tulsa police said in a social media post.