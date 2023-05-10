Broken Arrow police say a family member's request for a welfare check launched a double homicide investigation early Wednesday when a woman and her teenage son were found slain.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. to a neighborhood northwest of Aspen Avenue (145th East Avenue) and New Orleans (101st) Street. Annette Hammock, 48, and her 17-year-old son were found dead inside a residence, police said in a press release.

Phillip Hammock, 50, was also found in the home with what investigators believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is in custody at a hospital, where police say he is listed in critical condition.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation "due to a tribal component involved," the release states. At no point was there a threat to the larger public, police said.

