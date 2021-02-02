Man in custody after 5 children found slain in east Muskogee home, police say

Police have an individual in custody after a man and four children were found dead early Tuesday at a home in east Muskogee.

Officers had responded about 1:30 a.m. to a call of shots fired in a home off South York. According to Muskogee Police, officers saw an armed man and one fired a shot at the individual.

The shot missed, police said, and the man fled but was was apprehended after a short foot chase. Police have not identified the man taken into custody.

A fifth child was also found in the residence and was pronounced dead after being transported to a Tulsa hospital. A woman found in the home was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to Muskogee Police.

The children are believed to be elementary-school age or younger, according to a police spokeswoman.

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.