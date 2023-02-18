Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer and a suspect following a domestic disturbance and hit and run call Saturday morning at an east Tulsa bar.

Police were called to the scene of the Spirit 76 Bar, located at 3161 S. 129th E. Ave., at 2:18 a.m. Saturday. After arriving, the girlfriend of the suspect pointed him out as he was walking away from the bar and toward the officer, according to a news release from the Tulsa Police Department.

Police said the suspect was immediately hostile and said "Don't touch me" to the officer and began walking away from him. After a brief talk between the officer and suspect, police said the suspect placed his hand in his jacket pocket. Police said the suspect initially refused to remove his hand from his pocket. After further orders, the suspect removed his hand from his pocket quickly and charged the officer.

The officer pushed the suspect away to gain some distance between the two. The suspect said “don’t [expletive] touch me, bro” and then apparently "took a stance as though he was drawing a weapon," police said. Police said the suspect kept his holster side away from the officer, obscuring a pistol from view.

The officer drew his duty pistol and backed away to increase distance between himself and the suspect. The suspect took his hands off his hip and rushed toward the officer saying, “shoot me, bro ... ,” the report states.

Police said the interaction took place in a vacant parking lot with few cars and no other citizens, allowing the officer to back away from the suspect in an attempt to deescalate the situation.

The suspect then turned and started walking toward his girlfriend as the officer gave multiple commands to stop. The suspect ignored the commands and then brushed his jacket back with his hand, gaining access to a pistol on his right hip. Police said the suspect then drew the pistol from his hip, turned around and pointed it at the officer.

The officer fired approximately 10 rounds, striking the suspect, the report states. The suspect collapsed and dropped the weapon. The officer kicked the suspect's gun away and called for EMSA while looking for cover.

Police said the suspect remained conscious and continued to disobey orders from the officer. When more officers arrived, they moved in, secured the suspect and rendered first aid. He was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition Saturday.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave "for the wellness of the officer after a critical incident and to allow for a complete investigation in conjunction with the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office."

Police are not releasing the identity of the suspect.