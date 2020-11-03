Man in critical condition after shooting outside east Tulsa apartment

One person was hospitalized after a reported shooting Monday night in east Tulsa.

Police responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. from the area of the Meadows Apartments at 31st Street and Garnett Road, where they found a man had been shot multiple times. The victim was identified as Matthew Scott Thomason, 37, in a police news release.

Thomason's friends told police they heard shots from the parking lot after he left the apartment. They identified him as the victim lying in the street next to a bicycle. He was hospitalized and remains in critical condition, according to police.

Shell casings for a rifle and pistol were found in a nearby parking lot where two vehicles were found struck by gunfire. No arrest has been made as police report interviewing several witnesses.