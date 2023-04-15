A man is in critical condition following a shooting at an east Tulsa apartment complex Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene of the Red Fox Apartments at 8126 E 16th St. at 7:20 p.m. after receiving calls of shots fired. A caller reported that a woman shot a man.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found the victim on the ground with multiple gun shot wounds. Police evacuated the victim who was later taken to the hospital for surgery.

As officers were securing the area, police say they were directed to an apartment where the suspected shooter was believed to be. Police detained two people inside the apartment and were taken to the detective division for interviews.

At this time, police are continuing the investigation and say they are are not looking for additional suspects.