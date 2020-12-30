Man in critical condition after east Tulsa shooting

A man was in critical condition after being shot outside an east Tulsa apartment complex Wednesday evening.
Capt. Mark Ohnesorge said the man was shot in the torso several times at the Midtown Park Apartments, in the 7600 block of East 21st Street, about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The man reportedly was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Witnesses reportedly told officers the shooter fled in a dark four-door car, but Ohnesorge said police had only a vague suspect description.
He said officers had one person in custody but weren't sure how or whether that person was involved in the shooting.
Stetson Payne
Staff Writer
I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466
