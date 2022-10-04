Man in critical condition after east Tulsa shooting

A man in his early 20s was in critical condition but expected to survive Tuesday night after being shot multiple times, Tulsa Police Lt. Chad Murtaugh said.

Officers were called to the Red Fox Apartments near 16th Street and Memorial Drive about 7:30 p.m. and found the victim down in the complex with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was able to talk to officers and gave them a description of the shooters, saying he thought they were teenagers or in their early 20s, Murtaugh said.

The victim was taken to a Tulsa hospital and is expected to live, he said.

Officers found two men in the area matching the description of the shooters, and after both ran from the officers, they were arrested.

One of the men had a semi-automatic handgun in his pocket.

This shooting comes less than a week after a violent Friday with several shootings, two of which involved teenagers.