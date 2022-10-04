 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man in critical condition after east Tulsa shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

A man in his early 20s was in critical condition but expected to survive Tuesday night after being shot multiple times, Tulsa Police Lt. Chad Murtaugh said.

Officers were called to the Red Fox Apartments near 16th Street and Memorial Drive about 7:30 p.m. and found the victim down in the complex with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was able to talk to officers and gave them a description of the shooters, saying he thought they were teenagers or in their early 20s, Murtaugh said.

The victim was taken to a Tulsa hospital and is expected to live, he said.

Officers found two men in the area matching the description of the shooters, and after both ran from the officers, they were arrested.

One of the men had a semi-automatic handgun in his pocket.

People are also reading…

This shooting comes less than a week after a violent Friday with several shootings, two of which involved teenagers.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk angers Ukrainian officials with unsolicited ‘peace plan’ with Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert