Man hospitalized after gunfight at 31st Street and Mingo Road; taco truck hit by stray rounds

A man is in a hospital after being wounded in a gunfight between two cars Thursday afternoon.

Shots were fired between a brown sedan and a silver SUV at the intersection of 31st Street and Mingo Road about 2:20 p.m., and stray rounds hit a taco truck that was parked there, police said.

Shortly thereafter, a south Tulsa hospital reported that a gunshot victim had arrived in a "shot-up" silver SUV, police said in a news release.

A 19-year-old man at the hospital had been shot multiple times, and the SUV in which he arrived contained a pistol and shell casings, police said. The victim had an ammunition magazine for the pistol in his pocket, police said.

The victim was in surgery, police said, but was reported as "being stable."

The driver of the SUV was taken into custody and questioned by detectives, police said, but they did not know the identity of the people in the sedan.