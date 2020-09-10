 Skip to main content
Man hospitalized after east Tulsa drive-by shooting

Man hospitalized after east Tulsa drive-by shooting

091120-tul-nws-shooting-p1

Tulsa police cars block a street into an apartment complex near Skelly Drive and 107th East Avenue after a man was shot on a sidewalk there Thursday evening.

 Kelsy Schlotthauer, Tulsa World

A man was hospitalized Thursday night after police say he was gunned down on an east Tulsa sidewalk. 

Witnesses at an apartment complex near Skelly Drive and 107th East Avenue told police that two shots were fired from a gray four-door Hyundai with darkly-tinted windows about 6:30 p.m. A couple of people were in the car, the witnesses said.

"There was no disturbance prior to the shooting," Sgt. Billy Hursh said. The shooters "drove up on the victim and shot him while he was on the sidewalk." 

Hursh said he did not know the victim's condition, only that he was undergoing surgery. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

