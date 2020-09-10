Man hospitalized after east Tulsa drive-by shooting

A man was hospitalized Thursday night after police say he was gunned down on an east Tulsa sidewalk.

Witnesses at an apartment complex near Skelly Drive and 107th East Avenue told police that two shots were fired from a gray four-door Hyundai with darkly-tinted windows about 6:30 p.m. A couple of people were in the car, the witnesses said.

"There was no disturbance prior to the shooting," Sgt. Billy Hursh said. The shooters "drove up on the victim and shot him while he was on the sidewalk."

Hursh said he did not know the victim's condition, only that he was undergoing surgery.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

Kelsy Schlotthauer 918-581-8455 kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @K_Schlott

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.