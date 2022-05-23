Man held on federal complaint alleging he threatened, cyberstalked U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern

A Bartlesville man faces charges after he claimed to have flown on a one-way ticket to Washington to confront U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern over what he believed to be his illegitimate 2018 election.

Keith Charles Eisenberger, 39, is jailed on a federal complaint unsealed Monday that alleges he cyberstalked and issued a series of threats toward the Tulsa congressman and his family that began prior to his 2018 election and continued until this month.

A Tulsa federal judge on Friday ordered Eisenberger held in jail without bail pending a detention hearing following his arrest by the FBI, according to court records.

A federal complaint filed Thursday in Tulsa federal court charges Eisenberger with cyberstalking and threatening to assault, kidnap or murder a United States official and the immediate family member of a United States official.

Following his arrest, Eisenberger reportedly explained his actions to investigators.

“Eisenberger stated that he was angry with Congressman Hern because Eisenberger believed that Hern had been appointed to that seat without Eisenberger being considered for it,” according to an affidavit submitted to a judge in support of his arrest.

“Eisenberger told investigators that (former) Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin did not allow him to compete in the primary special election and that he wanted to speak with Congressman Hern face-to-face and tell him he was fraudulently appointed to that seat,” according to the affidavit.

Hern won a five-person GOP primary and runoff in 2018 before going on to win the general election in November 2018. He replaced Jim Bridenstine after the latter was appointed NASA administrator.

The affidavit claims staff members for the Oklahoma U.S. House and U.S. Senate, as well as those for the governor and Tulsa mayor, noticed Eisenberger’s attendance, beginning in the summer of 2017, at political events where he would lie about his identity to be in close proximity to politicians and make requests or take photos of them.

In April 2018, the same month he resigned to take the NASA job, Bridenstine requested that Eisenberger be placed on a “Be on the lookout for” list at the U.S. Capitol due to “threatening comments and behavior,” according to the affidavit.

Following Hern’s election, staff members reported Eisenberger to the Capitol Police on Nov. 27, 2018, after he allegedly called them on the telephone and told them: “I will do everything I can to stop this. It was an illegal election there was no special election in Oklahoma. Hern is not our representative,” the affidavit says.

Hern's staff members reported on Jan. 4, 2019, that Eisenberger showed up at his Washington, D.C., office yelling and angrily demanding to see Hern, according to the affidavit.

Eisenberger allegedly told Capitol Police that he had bought a one-way ticket to D.C. and that he was broke and not leaving until Hern resigned.

The affidavit alleges that Eisenberger authored a Facebook post on the day of the November 2020 general election in which he claimed he would be attending “a few watch parties,” warning Tulsa police to keep Hern and his family out of his sight or Eisenberger himself might have to be shot “to get me off them” if he becomes upset.

Days after the 2020 election, a post on Eisenberger’s Facebook account called for his death or execution, according to the affidavit.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Eisenberger on Oct. 6 is alleged to have stated on video that he planned to assault Hern if “cameras are on us.”

“I’m only gonna do it if there’s national coverage,” the complaint alleges Eisenberger said.

The complaint claims that Eisenberger authored a May 11 post on Facebook describing his hope to kidnap Hern and his wife and saying that the woman and children would die.

In all, the complaint alleges that Eisenberger authored dozens of Facebook posts regarding his theory that Hern conspired with others to steal the congressional seat from him.

