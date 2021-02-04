 Skip to main content
Man grazed by bullet while driving, crashes into ditch

This car crashed into a fence in a ditch Thursday night after its driver was grazed by a bullet, police said.

A driver was grazed by a bullet Thursday night and crashed his car into a north Tulsa ditch, police reported.

The man was driving to his girlfriend’s house near Pine Street and Peoria Avenue after 9 p.m. when he noticed a “suspicious” vehicle outside her home, Tulsa Police Lt. Matt Arnold said.

He kept driving, but the vehicle followed him, and one of its occupants eventually unloaded about a dozen rounds in his direction, Arnold said.

The victim’s vehicle was struck twice, and one of the bullets grazed the victim’s left hip, Arnold said.

The victim continued driving but lost control and crashed into a fence in a ditch in the 1500 block of East Reading Street.

He reportedly refused medical attention.

Arnold said the victim was not cooperative, and as such police do not have significant suspect information.

