Man gets longer sentence for kidnapping, assault of ex-wife in federal trial

A Choctaw man who tunneled into his ex-wife’s Broken Arrow home — to subdue, kidnap and assault her in an effort to win her back — was sentenced to a longer prison term after his earlier conviction and sentence were overturned.
U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan ordered Randy Alan Hamett to serve a total of 33 years behind bars after a jury in April convicted him on 12 counts.
For Hamett, it was the second time in two years that the 64-year-old was sentenced to prison for the 2017 attack on his ex-wife.
An appellate court panel in a July 2020, 2-1 decision overturned Hamett’s first conviction and 20-year prison sentence after finding that the trial judge did not fully advise Hamett of the potential repercussions before he represented himself during a portion of his July 2018 trial.
“The victim in this case exemplifies resilience and strength,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson, in a written statement. “Alisa survived a traumatic assault, faced Randy Hamett through two trials and is now an advocate for other victims of domestic violence. She, like so many other victims, is a survivor.
“I am thankful for the coordinated investigative work of the Broken Arrow and Siloam Springs Police Departments, Rogers State University Police, and the ATF. Their swift action helped bring Alisa home and ensured Hamett’s conviction.”
The 2018 jury convicted Hamett on three counts: kidnapping, possessing a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm and ammunition while subject to a domestic violence protective order.
Following an April 2021 retrial, a jury found Hamett guilty of kidnapping in Indian Country, car jacking, possession of a stolen firearm and ammunition, possession of a firearm while subject to a protective order, second-degree burglary, domestic violence in Indian Country, two counts of interstate violation of a protective order, two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Testimony during the July 2018 trial revealed that on April 25, 2017, Hamett tunneled through a bedroom wall at his ex-wife’s home to bypass her security system.
Once inside, Hamett waited for her to return to her Broken Arrow home and confronted her with a stun gun and her own pistol when she arrived.
The woman testified that after Hamett used the stun gun on her, he bound her with zip ties and duct tape before forcing her into her car and eventually driving to Siloam Springs, Arkansas, where the two had gotten married four years earlier.
The woman testified at trial that she suggested the trip to Siloam Springs as a way to buy time until she could escape or be rescued. Law enforcement rescued her and arrested Hamett in Arkansas after she was able to notify relatives of her situation.
An attorney for Hamett argued in a sentencing memo to the judge that his client should be sentenced to the same 20-year term despite the four-fold increase in counts for which he was convicted.
Hamett faced additional charges after the U.S. Supreme Court issued the McGirt ruling in July 2020 which limited the state’s jurisdiction in cases involving American Indians.
Hamett is a member of the Cherokee Nation.
Government prosecutors, for their part, recommended again that Hamett be sentenced to life in prison.
In arguing for the life term, prosecutors said a harsher sentence is appropriate because of the additional charges and evidence facing Hamett compared to the first trial.
In addition to the prison term, Eagan also ordered Hamett to pay the victim $4,075 in restitution for medical costs associated with her ordeal.