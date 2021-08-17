Man gets longer sentence for kidnapping, assault of ex-wife in federal trial

“I am thankful for the coordinated investigative work of the Broken Arrow and Siloam Springs Police Departments, Rogers State University Police, and the ATF. Their swift action helped bring Alisa home and ensured Hamett’s conviction.”

The 2018 jury convicted Hamett on three counts: kidnapping, possessing a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm and ammunition while subject to a domestic violence protective order.

Following an April 2021 retrial, a jury found Hamett guilty of kidnapping in Indian Country, car jacking, possession of a stolen firearm and ammunition, possession of a firearm while subject to a protective order, second-degree burglary, domestic violence in Indian Country, two counts of interstate violation of a protective order, two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Testimony during the July 2018 trial revealed that on April 25, 2017, Hamett tunneled through a bedroom wall at his ex-wife’s home to bypass her security system.

Once inside, Hamett waited for her to return to her Broken Arrow home and confronted her with a stun gun and her own pistol when she arrived.