Man gets life without parole for killing of girlfriend, her 16-year-old niece

The man from which a 12-year-old girl hid after he killed her aunt and sister in 2020 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A jury convicted Howard Peeples, 38, of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony in the Oct. 7, 2020, killing of Chantel Dean, 32, and Ne'Veha Alexander, 16, at Dean's north Tulsa home.

District Judge Michelle Keely followed the jury's recommendation in mid-April and sentenced Peeples to life in prison without parole for each murder count and 10 years in prison for the firearm possession; each count to run consecutively.

Peeples was dating Dean and staying at her house the day of the shooting, along with several children, including two of Dean's nieces, Ne'Veha, and her younger sister.

The younger sister testified that she awoke early that morning to Ne'Veha calling her out of their shared bed. She said she saw her fill the bedroom's door frame before hearing the pop of a gunshot and watching her sister's body drop to the floor.

Quickly moving behind a door, the girl said she saw a man enter the room and rifle through the covers of her bed, moving her sister's teddy bear while apparently searching for her. The dark room was illuminated only by a nightlight in the bathroom across the hallway.

When the man was gone, the girl grabbed her sister's phone and hopped into a closet, calling 911.

Assistant District Attorneys Kenneth Elmore and Alison Nutt said they presented the "traumatic" recording of the call to the jury, which featured a 911 operator — whom they noted now deeply regrets her response — not believing the girl's report.

Because of that, Tulsa Police Officer Sam Lillie, who was first on the scene, testified that he thought he was about to meet a person experiencing a mental health crisis. Reality "clicked" when the girl ran out of the house to meet him with arms outstretched, the prosecutors said.

The jury also saw footage from Lillie's body-camera when he entered the home, finding Alexander's body in the hallway and Dean's in a back bedroom. Both died of gunshot wounds to their heads.

Next to Dean, whose body lay on a bed, was a live infant. It began crying as Lillie approached, prosecutors said, and a toddler stood in a crib in the room. Officers also found another young boy alive in the home.

Elmore praised Lillie's response to the young caller as well as that of other officers who interacted with the children, saying they well balanced a need for information in the moment with humanity and decency.

Police arrested Peeples at a different home later that day.

Peeples did not testify during the trial, prosecutors said, and has since filed an appeal. Due to such, the Public Defender's Office, which represented him, did not wish to comment on the case.

Peeples is currently being held in the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center, according to online Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.