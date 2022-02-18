Man freed from life without parole prison term pleads guilty to reduced charge

Thompson was shot to death April 7, 2018, at his home in the 5400 block of North Hartford Place.

Police arrested Leathers in Wichita about a month after the shooting.

Lloyd Christopher Clemons was also arrested earlier in connection with Thompson’s robbery and death, but he testified against Leathers at trial.

Tulsa police said at the time that Clemons and Leathers both planned to rob Thompson of his casino winnings.

A Tulsa County jury convicted Leathers of first-degree murder Nov. 22, 2019.

Leathers challenged his 2019 conviction and sentence of life without parole plus 45 years following the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the Muscogee Nation reservation had never been disestablished.

The ruling left the state of Oklahoma without jurisdiction to try criminal cases that involve an American Indian and occur within one of six tribal reservations in eastern Oklahoma.

Leathers is a member of the Muscogee Nation, and the death and robbery occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation reservation.