Man found wounded in north Tulsa street dies of injuries

Police are seeking information in a man's death after he was found wounded in a north Tulsa street.

Tulsa police officers responding to a call of shots fired about 11:20 p.m. Saturday found Daquan Ratliff, 27, injured in the road near 28th Street North and Boston Place, according to a news release.

Ratliff was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead of gunshot wounds.

He is Tulsa's 30th homicide victim this year.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

