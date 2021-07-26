 Skip to main content
Man found wounded in north Tulsa street dies of injuries
  • Updated
A man died of his injuries after being found in the street in this area late Saturday. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677). 

 Google Earth

Police are seeking information in a man's death after he was found wounded in a north Tulsa street.

Tulsa police officers responding to a call of shots fired about 11:20 p.m. Saturday found Daquan Ratliff, 27, injured in the road near 28th Street North and Boston Place, according to a news release. 

Ratliff was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead of gunshot wounds.

He is Tulsa's 30th homicide victim this year. 

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

