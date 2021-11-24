 Skip to main content
Man found shot to death on South Memorial Drive is identified
Man found shot to death on South Memorial Drive is identified

  Updated
41standMemorial.JPG

The shooting victim was found near 41st Street and Memorial Drive early Saturday, Nov. 20. 

 Google Maps

Tulsa police on Wednesday released the identity of a man found shot to death at the scene of a reported auto-pedestrian collision. 

Officers found Anthony Gardner suffering fatal wounds just after midnight Saturday in the 4200 block of South Memorial Drive. They were responding to a report of an auto-pedestrian collision in the area when they found his body. 

Gardner turned 18 on Oct. 10. He is considered the city's 57th homicide victim of the year. There has since been one more homicide, bringing the year's total thus far to 58. 

Detectives have not indicated what led to the shooting or who might be involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

