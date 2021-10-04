Man found shot in north Tulsa street dies en route to hospital

Police believe a shooter is on the loose after a man was found mortally wounded in a north Tulsa street early Monday.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3100 block of East Pine Street about 10 minutes after midnight and found the man in the street.

He had suffered a gunshot wound to his upper torso and died en route to a hospital, according to a Tulsa Police news release.

Homicide detectives are currently looking for the shooter.

Further information was not yet available for release, but police asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.