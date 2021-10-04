 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found shot in north Tulsa street dies en route to hospital
0 Comments

Man found shot in north Tulsa street dies en route to hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Police believe a shooter is on the loose after a man was found mortally wounded in a north Tulsa street early Monday. 

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3100 block of East Pine Street about 10 minutes after midnight and found the man in the street. 

He had suffered a gunshot wound to his upper torso and died en route to a hospital, according to a Tulsa Police news release. 

Homicide detectives are currently looking for the shooter. 

Further information was not yet available for release, but police asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

AI experts peer into black, shadowed craters on the Moon

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two men charged in Broken Arrow double homicide
Crime News

Two men charged in Broken Arrow double homicide

  • Updated

Denim Lee Blount, 19, and Hunter Isiah Hobbs, 20, were charged in connection with the May shooting of a man who refused to give up his vehicle to car jackers have now been charged with felony murder linked to a Broken Arrow double homicide.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News