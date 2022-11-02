 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man found shot dead in north Tulsa identified; no arrests yet made

  • Updated
  • 0
SunsetPlaza.JPG

The Sunset Plaza Apartments are located just north of downtown Tulsa near Detroit Avenue and John Hope Franklin Boulevard. 

 Google Earth

Police released the name of the victim of a mid-October homicide on Wednesday and said they're still looking for his shooter. 

Isaac Walker, 21, was found dead of a gunshot wound in a doorway at the Sunset Plaza apartments just north of downtown on the evening of Oct. 14. Police didn't think Walker lived at the complex but said he might have frequented the area. 

Although no arrests have been made, Lt. Brandon Watkins said detectives are continuing to investigate.  

Walker's death was the city's 62nd homicide reported this year — there have since been three more — and the second to occur at the complex near Detroit Avenue and John Hope Franklin Boulevard, according to Tulsa World records. 

The first happened two weeks before Walker's, when prosecutors allege Camreion Williams shot to death his stepfather, Pete "PJ" Clifton, during an altercation.  

People are also reading…

Anyone with information about Walker's death is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 to cover breaking news, and I currently cover crime and courts. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Suicide mission': Man who attacked Paul Pelosi had a list of targets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert