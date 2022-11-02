Man found shot dead in north Tulsa identified; no arrests yet made

Police released the name of the victim of a mid-October homicide on Wednesday and said they're still looking for his shooter.

Isaac Walker, 21, was found dead of a gunshot wound in a doorway at the Sunset Plaza apartments just north of downtown on the evening of Oct. 14. Police didn't think Walker lived at the complex but said he might have frequented the area.

Although no arrests have been made, Lt. Brandon Watkins said detectives are continuing to investigate.

Walker's death was the city's 62nd homicide reported this year — there have since been three more — and the second to occur at the complex near Detroit Avenue and John Hope Franklin Boulevard, according to Tulsa World records.

The first happened two weeks before Walker's, when prosecutors allege Camreion Williams shot to death his stepfather, Pete "PJ" Clifton, during an altercation.

Anyone with information about Walker's death is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.