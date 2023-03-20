Tulsa police identified a man Monday who had been discovered dead from multiple gunshot wounds over the weekend.

The body of Garett Cooper, 46, was found after officers responded around 1 p.m. Sunday to a call to check a body at 6744 S. Lewis Ave., a Tulsa Police Department news release states.

Later that day, detectives arrested Steven Gillis, 40, who is suspected of shooting Cooper at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, the release continues.

Police also arrested 36-year-old Ashley Abel as an alleged accomplice in the shooting, the release adds.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.