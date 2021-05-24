Man found dead of gunshot wounds in west Tulsa

A man was found dead in a west Tulsa street early Monday after some residents awoke to the sound of gunfire.

Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots about 4 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Olympia Avenue, and arriving officers found a male victim dead of apparent gunshot wounds in the street.

Investigators have identified the man but have not yet notified his next-of-kin, Watkins said. His identity will be released after the fact.

The death marks the 17th homicide police have investigated within the city this year.

Police canvassed the area but detectives plan to return to gather any additional information they can. Watkins said there were a few surveillance cameras in the area, but he was unsure whether they caught anything that could point detectives toward what happened. No gun was found on scene, he said.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.