Man found dead of gunshot wound in midtown crash identified

The man found dead of a gunshot wound in a midtown crash on Tuesday has been identified as a 37-year-old Joshua Hurd.
Emergency responders discovered Hurd's body inside a black Lexus that had crashed at 14th Street and Lewis Avenue about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, police said then.
Hurd is Tulsa's fourth homicide victim of 2021.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.