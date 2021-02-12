Man found dead of gunshot wound in midtown crash identified; suspected killer charged

A Tulsa man accused of shooting and killing an acquaintance told another man shortly after the gun discharged that he had fired it into the air, according to an affidavit filed Friday.
Casey “Doby” Davis, 27, was charged in Tulsa County District Court with first-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Joshua Hurd.
Emergency responders discovered Hurd dead of a gunshot wound to his head about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday inside a car that crashed at 14th Street and Lewis Avenue, launching Tulsa's fourth homicide investigation of 2021.
Detectives tracked down Hurd’s girlfriend, who lived near the crash scene, the next day. She reportedly told them Hurd had been at her house right before the crash, and the two had gotten into an argument. Hurd allegedly destroyed many items inside her home while two other male guests, including Davis, “tried to calm” him.
Hurd eventually left and reportedly slashed his girlfriend’s vehicle’s tires on the way, the affidavit states.
One of the guest later told detectives with a lawyer present that he got into his truck to follow Hurd to make sure he “was alright,” and found Davis sitting inside. He reportedly agreed to give Davis a ride to an east Tulsa apartment before unsuccessfully trying to catch up to Hurd.
Just as he was turning back due to icy conditions, he nearly caught Hurd near the intersection he was later found dead found at. The man told detectives that Hurd slowed as he motioned for him to roll down his window but suddenly sped away, continuing on 14th Street.
The man told police he continued driving onto the eastbound entrance ramp to the Broken Arrow Expressway when he noticed Davis was sitting on his passenger door. After pulling Davis back into the truck, he noticed Davis was holding Hurd’s girlfriend’s gun, and Davis reportedly told him that he fired a shot into the air, according to the affidavit.
Hurd’s girlfriend gave the gun to the man when Hurd was destroying things in her home to keep it away from Hurd, the affidavit states. The man told police he handed the gun to Davis when they got into the truck and told him to put it in the glove box.
Davis, who was on probation for a Le Flore County larceny conviction, has not yet been arrested.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores. He is described as a 5-foot-5, 189-pound white man with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.