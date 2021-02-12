Man found dead of gunshot wound in midtown crash identified; suspected killer charged

A Tulsa man accused of shooting and killing an acquaintance told another man shortly after the gun discharged that he had fired it into the air, according to an affidavit filed Friday.

Casey “Doby” Davis, 27, was charged in Tulsa County District Court with first-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Joshua Hurd.

Emergency responders discovered Hurd dead of a gunshot wound to his head about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday inside a car that crashed at 14th Street and Lewis Avenue, launching Tulsa's fourth homicide investigation of 2021.

Detectives tracked down Hurd’s girlfriend, who lived near the crash scene, the next day. She reportedly told them Hurd had been at her house right before the crash, and the two had gotten into an argument. Hurd allegedly destroyed many items inside her home while two other male guests, including Davis, “tried to calm” him.

Hurd eventually left and reportedly slashed his girlfriend’s vehicle’s tires on the way, the affidavit states.

One of the guest later told detectives with a lawyer present that he got into his truck to follow Hurd to make sure he “was alright,” and found Davis sitting inside. He reportedly agreed to give Davis a ride to an east Tulsa apartment before unsuccessfully trying to catch up to Hurd.