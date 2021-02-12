Man found dead of gunshot wound in midtown crash identified; suspect charged

A Tulsa man who is accused of fatally shooting an acquaintance told another man shortly after the gun discharged that he had fired it into the air, according to an affidavit filed Friday.

Casey “Doby” Davis, 27, is charged in Tulsa County District Court with first-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Joshua Hurd.

Emergency responders discovered Hurd dead of a gunshot wound to his head about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in a car that crashed at 14th Street and Lewis Avenue, launching Tulsa's fourth homicide investigation of 2021.

Detectives tracked down Hurd’s girlfriend, who lived near the crash scene, the next day. She told them Hurd had been at her house right before the crash and that the two had gotten into an argument, the affidavit says. Hurd destroyed many items in her home while two other male guests, including Davis, “tried to calm” him, she told the detectives.

Hurd eventually left and reportedly slashed his girlfriend’s vehicle’s tires on the way out, the affidavit states.