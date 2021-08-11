 Skip to main content
Man found dead of apparent gunshot wound in south Tulsa street
Tulsa Police are investigating after residents near 81st and Yale happened upon a body lying in a neighborhood street Wednesday.
 
 Kelsy Schlotthauer/Tulsa World

South Tulsa residents happened upon a body lying in their neighborhood street Wednesday morning, setting off what police say is the city's latest homicide investigation.

The body was that of an unidentified and unknown-age male, Tulsa Police Public Information Officer Danny Bean said. Police aren't yet sure what caused his death, though he appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. 

"We don't know how he got here," Bean said of the neighborhood near 81st Street and Yale Avenue. 

Officers responded to the call in the 8400 block of South Toledo Avenue about 10:40 a.m. 

The Medical Examiner's office will work to identify the body and determine his cause and manner of death, Bean said, and TPD detectives are searching for footage from area home security cameras to hopefully "catch a glimpse" of what might've happened Wednesday morning. 

The killing marks the 32nd homicide to be investigated in Tulsa this year. Thus far, detectives have made arrests in 23 of the 28 applicable cases. 

Anyone with information on the body found may contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

